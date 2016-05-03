Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Spartanburg County council approves animal ordinance on third reading
Top Stories
Deputies responding to shooting at gas station on Anderson Rd. in Greenville Co.
Greenville Co. coroner responding to crash on US-25 near N.C. state line
High chlorine levels in water for Meansville Riley Road Water Co. customers
The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson number one in AP Poll
Top Stories
Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25
Clemson Offense Looks to Build Off Last Year’s Success
Former Longhorns, NFL RB Benson dies in motorcycle accident
Hamlin wins at Bristol to spoil DiBenedetto’s upset bid
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Wellness By Design Offers Superior Stem Cells
Top Stories
Sweet Sounds of Tish Oney
Top Stories
India Day Happening This Saturday
Elegantly Graceful Pageant
Magic Monday August 19, 2019
SpiritFest Ticket Giveaway
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Barbershop offering free back-to-school haircuts for students in Spartanburg
Top Stories
Nevitt Forest Elementary hosts annual ‘Back to School Bus Tour’
Top Stories
Anderson Elementary School holds poverty simulation to relate to students
Restaurant Week in Greenville offers dining discounts on dishes
Back2School Bash gives family more than school supplies
National Night Out events planned across Upstate
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Fat Tire
New Belgium Brewing Opens Its Doors In Asheville