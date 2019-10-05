football game

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
21-year-old woman killed during crash in Mountain Rest
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 7
68-year-old woman identified in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash on South Pine St.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at SC Democratic Party fundraising event
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 7
Top Stories
Anderson University to begin football program in 2024
Star Of The Week: Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes
Furman to play games at The Well
Wofford’s Steelman honored by SoCon
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings October 4, 2019
Top Stories
High School Band Friday – Boiling Springs High School Band Closes Us Out Of The Show
Hub City Empty Bowls Soup Day
High School Band Friday – Boiling Springs High School Band
Preservation South Carolina – Update On Preservation Projects In The Upcountry
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
100 women to build home in Anderson Mall parking lot
Top Stories
The Venardos Circus, one-of-a-kind, returns to Asheville, NC
Top Stories
Hub City Empty Bowls returns with two events
Fresh Taste kicks off their 6th year in Anderson
RJ Rockers hosts ‘Rocktoberfest’ to combat Upstate hunger
Pine Street Elementary takes a hot air balloon ride for science
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
football game
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 7
Trending Stories
44 people displaced after fire at Spartanburg apartment
68-year-old woman identified in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash on South Pine St.
Maryland man’s death is third this week in Outer Banks surf
High School Football Scores
Crews responding to crash, possible shooting on Sandy Springs Rd. in Greenville Co.