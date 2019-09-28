fountain inn fire

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Murder trial of former Dallas officer pauses until Monday
Several displaced after overnight apartment fire in Fountain Inn
Laurens Co. deputies search for missing 3-year-old
Rafting down the Rio Grande at Big Bend
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Cam Newton says he needs time away from football to heel
Top Stories
SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 6
Star Of The Week: Tyrese Hampton, RB, Carolina
Braves shut down All-Star OF Acuña until postseason
Gutshall reflects on 400th win
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Westside High School Performs on Your Carolina
Top Stories
New Listings with Dan Hamilton & Co. at Keller Williams
Back to 30 #FeelGoodFriday Be your Ultimate Self
Fall Fitness Fashion Fete
Furry Friend Friday – Humane Society of Greenwood
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
15-year-old philanthropist wins national award
Top Stories
Upstate elementary school vending machine feeding students’ brains
Top Stories
Upstate brewery creates special beer for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Hair Cocktails for the Fall Season
Tryon to elect dog for mayor
Greenville tech company surprises student with free computer
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
fountain inn fire
Several displaced after overnight apartment fire in Fountain Inn
Trending Stories
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Laurens Co. deputies search for missing 3-year-old
1 dead, 14 cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to NC Mountain State Fair
Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash on Honea Path Hwy
Weather