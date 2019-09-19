georgetown

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Carolina’s Family
Links We Mentioned
National
Border Report Tour
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
#StormArea51: Preps continue day before Area 51 Basecamp event
Upstate district files proclamation for credit as 1st to name school after Civil Rights leader
New subcommittee to study interstate congestion in SC
Help Anderson Co. deputies find missing boys Travis Tucker and Stephen Westmoreland
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Upstate women get notable win
Top Stories
Cam Newton not with Panthers during Tuesday’s practice
Gamecocks home contest against UK will be at night
Clemson at North Carolina Sept. 28 kicks-off at 3:30 p.m.
Former NASCAR driver killed in single-engine plane crash
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Grief Seminar
Top Stories
Woman in Charge Wednesday – Women in Business Empowerment
Top Stories
Spartanburg’s Sunday Songwriters has become a must stop for aspiring artists
A Senior Moment – Healthy Living Tips
Centre Stage Presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
The Em for Emily
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Laurens Co. Car Show benefits county animal shelter
Top Stories
2nd annual Over the Edge Upstate fundraiser kicks off
Top Stories
Spartanburg Police & Faith Leaders host October Youth Summit
The Carolina Miracle League fall season kicks off 12th year
Greenville Police’s ‘Cops on the Court’ program returns with 3 afterschool basketball camps
Sickle Cell block party in Greenville aims to educate, entertain
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Get Newscast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
georgetown
Longtime Georgetown Co. Sheriff A. Lane Cribb has died
Trending Stories
Gaffney soldier critically hurt overseas, Carolina’s Family steps up
news
Coroner responding to fatal crash on S. Church Street Ext. in Spartanburg Co.
Days old infant injured after allegedly thrown, kicked by dad in Forest City
Coroner responding to crash on I-26 WB near mile marker 42, all lanes blocked