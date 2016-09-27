Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
Upstate veterinarian dies from complications of drowning after incident on Lake Keowee
Top Stories
2nd arrest made in Taylors homicide case, sheriff’s office says
Help police ID Forest City Walmart theft suspect
Man faces drug charges after home search in Hendersonville
2 charged after drugs found during home search in Anderson Co.
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
USC RB Feaster graduates….from Clemson
Top Stories
Gabby Douglas gives a preview of the Incredible Dog Challenge
Panthers open preseason with win over Bears
HSRZ: Pickens Team Preview
HSRZ: Easley Team Preview
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Still in need some back to school gear?
Top Stories
Backline Album Release
Top Stories
Meet award-winning Upstate authors on National Book Lovers Day
Greenville Country Music Fest
Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner For August
Senior Bowling League In Spartanburg
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Restaurant Week in Greenville offers dining discounts on dishes
Top Stories
Back2School Bash gives family more than school supplies
Top Stories
National Night Out events planned across Upstate
Spartanburg Northside gains new neighbor thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Upstate group gives tips to prevent child hot car deaths
United Way of Piedmont hosts “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Hub-bub
HUB Crawl Taking Over Downtown Spartanburg Monthly
Trending Stories
Upstate veterinarian dies from complications of drowning after incident on Lake Keowee
2nd arrest made in Taylors homicide case, sheriff’s office says
2 charged after drugs found during home search in Anderson Co.
SNL continues at Tryon International Equestrian Center with block party series for families
Abbeville Co. superintendent, teen killed in crash in Chester Co.