Union County Sheriff's Office

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Local News
Consumer
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
Missing Persons
National
Scams
State News
Live Newscast & Replays
Top Stories
Authorities responding to crashed helicopter near Summerville Airport
Top Stories
City of Anderson unveils 7 block transformation plans with ‘Shock This Block’
Deputies looking for credit card fraud suspect in Oconee Co.
Gvl shelters out of space, repeat calls for affordable housing
2 charged after string of burglaries in Union
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
Hurricane
Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Southside High’s Tigers get their stripes
Top Stories
Swamp Rabbits to become Carolina Hurricanes affiliate
Jack Leggett Takes Pride in Pair of Former Clemson Assistants Competing for CWS Title
SC Again Takes Palmetto Series
Italy’s Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Food For Thought – Lower Your Sodium Intake
Top Stories
Retirement Coffee Talk – RMD – Required Minimum Distribution
Top Stories
The Community Group Presents BEC Gala
Vocal Performance By Reggie Roc, Ceej and Al Harris
Work It Wednesday – Summer Hair Care
Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Operation Safe Drive
Top Stories
Gvl shelters out of space, repeat calls for affordable housing
Top Stories
Community forum on cancer prevention held in Belton
Top Stories
Free summer camp put on by Unity in the Community group kicks off in Tryon
First 100 moms-to-be to get free baby supplies Sat. in Spartanburg
Piedmont Care Inc prepares for National HIV Testing Day
Free hands-on activities at World of Energy
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
Chef’s Kitchen
Search
Search
Search
Union County Sheriff's Office
2 charged after string of burglaries in Union