AP Technology

Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
78°
Spartanburg
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Automotive News
Top Stories
Strawberry Frosty pushes out vanilla for the summer
Woman buoyed by support after viral pastor confrontation
2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Video
Man accused of shooting at vehicle, found hiding …
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
NFL
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Pirates rebound, top Coastal, reach Super Regional
Video
Top Stories
BMW Charity Pro-Am week includes First Tee clinics
Video
Panthers hire NFL’s first openly trans cheerleader
‘Thank you’: Ramírez speaks for 1st time since firing
Video
Faile homers in return to lead North Greenville past …
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Disaster Relief Preparation
Video
Top Stories
Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Dad
Video
Top Stories
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Local Boutique Southern Panache
Video
Magic Monday June 6, 2022
Video
Surcee For Father’s Day
Video
Check Out Culler Beauty Today
Video
Community
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
June 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service …
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Saffron Indian Cuisine in Greenville
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Patriot’s Kitchen in Clinton, S.C.
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Technology
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone …
Top AP Technology Headlines
Close
You have been added to 7NEWS Morning Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7NEWS Morning Update
Sign Up