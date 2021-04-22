Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
Man arrested for murder of 7-year-old boy shot inside his mother’s car in Hickory, police say
Video
Top Stories
Remember ‘Me at the Zoo’? The first YouTube video posted 16 years ago
Thousands at risk of losing unemployment insurance benefits in South Carolina: What you need to know
Regal Hollywood & RPX in Greenville reopens
Caitlyn Jenner announces run for governor of California
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🚘 Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Masters Report
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Gamecocks fall in series opener to number one Arkansas
Top Stories
Polk Co. back in action after a month off
Video
Clemson reverses course, will keep track & field, cross country
Gamecocks’ annual spring game moved to Sunday
Clemson beats USC in first softball meeting
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Cornbread & Collard Greens Blues Festival is Just Around the Corner
Video
Top Stories
Financial Friday – Big Money Management is Here to Help us Plan!
Video
Top Stories
Reedy River Duck Derby is Happening May 1st
Video
#FeelGoodFriday with Back to 30
Video
Furry Friend Friday
Video
South Carolina’s first legal moonshine maker, Palmetto Distillery celebrates 10 years in business
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Euphoria officials kick off spring festival, announce fall festival
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Farehouse in Taylors
Video
Top Stories
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to tour the Upstate
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to announce significant donation to Anderson community
Zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Carolina
Let’s Eat at Mi Pueblito
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The CW 62
Watch the Greenville Triumph season opener on The CW62 this Saturday
Regal Hollywood & RPX in Greenville reopens