Capitol Connection: Sunday, April 11th, 2021

Tillis-Cunningham Debate
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection: Illinois opens up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and over in the state; Governor Pritzker highlights government programs intended to aid the economic and educational recovery from the losses suffered during the pandemic.

Representative Margaret Croke (D-Chicago) fights to expand the legal definition of infertility care to ensure access to treatment for LGBTQ+ and women over 35 years of age. 

Michael Jacobson, president & CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, urged the state to provide $250M for a ‘Hotel Job Recovery Program’ that he says would allow hotels to rehire staff laid off during the pandemic.

You can now listen to Capitol Connection’s extended interviews wherever you get your podcasts.

Capitol Connection host Mark Maxwell interviews newsmakers about current events in Illinois politics.

