Capitol Connection: Sunday, February 21st, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — This Sunday on Capitol Connection, state senator Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park), who chairs the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee, described the role of nuclear energy in the state’s diverse energy grid, and called nuclear energy the “cleanest form of energy we have.”

New state senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) reviewed Governor Pritzker’s third annual budget address, and said, “We would all like to see more funding for education.”

Former state senator Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) discussed his 2022 run for governor, and criticized Governor Pritzker’s handling of the economy and the pandemic.

Capitol Connection airs Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on WCIA.