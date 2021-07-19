Pritzker launches re-election bid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — First-term Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, officially announced his intentions to seek a second term.
In a three-minute video posted to social media, Pritzker highlighted “strong leadership in tough times,” and embraced his record running the state’s executive agencies through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I may not have gotten every decision, right,” he acknowledged, “But at every step along the way, I followed the science and focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Illinois.”
Pritzker had stayed quiet about his official plans for the upcoming election until now, although his personal $35 million contribution to his campaign coffers in March was a telltale sign that he intended to run again.
Republican candidates Paul Schimpf, a former state senator from Waterloo, Gary Rabine, a construction business owner, and state senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) have announced primary bids for a chance to challenge Pritzker next year.
The 2022 primary date has been postponed to June 28th.
Pritzker is scheduled to discuss his re-election efforts this upcoming Sunday on Capitol Connection.