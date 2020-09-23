Top tweets from the #NCSenateDebate

Tillis-Cunningham Debate

by: Ciara Brown

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and challenger Cal Cunningham (D) went head-to-head Tuesday evening at CBS 17 studios in Raleigh, addressing the biggest issues of the 2020 campaign in their second debate amid the North Carolina Senate race.

A range of hot topics were discussed in the one-hour debate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. including health insurance accessibility, the current Supreme Court vacancy, police reform, mask mandates, and the legalization of marijuana.

Here are some the top tweets Tuesday evening from the #NCSenateDebate.

Protesters & Supporters Make An Appearance

Supporters of both Sen. Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham showed up outside CBS 17’s studio Tuesday evening to show their outrage and support for each candidate.

A group in support of Cunningham chanted against Tillis while a separate crowd across the street held signs in support of the senator.

Healthcare A Point Of Contention

On the topic of reducing the number of North Carolina residents without health insurance, Tillis said getting the economy moving again is the fastest way to curb health insurance loss for North Carolinians. Cunningham said he is fighting for Medicaid expansion in the state.

Viewers were quick to comment regarding this issue on social media.

Renaming Confederate Military Bases

Cunningham said he was for changing the names of military installations bearing the names of Confederate soldiers – including Fort Bragg.

Tillis said leaders in Washington should mandate it but several voices need to be heard concerning the issues. Viewers took to Twitter to comment on each candidate’s stance.

Legalization Of Marijuana

Both candidates said they have tried marijuana.

Tillis: “Yes, when I was a kid, I was growing up in a trailer park.”

Cunningham: “Yes, I have. When I was a young person.”

WATCH: Tillis, Cunningham square off in second US Senate debate; tackle COVID-19 relief, marijuana legalization 

In their closing remarks on Tuesday, Cunningham attacked Tillis – saying the senator is too weak to represent North Carolina and caves to special interests.

Tillis closed by saying he and Cunningham are two very different candidates and said he understands struggling after growing up in a trailer park and at one time earning minimum wage.

