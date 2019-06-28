A Letter to 7News Viewers from Tom Crabtree

Dear Friends –

2019 will go down as one of the most amazing years of my life.

In April, I turned 65 years old, and this fall, Gayle and I will celebrate 40 years of marriage.

And there’s something else I wish to share with you: Soon I will retire from 7News/Carolina’s Family.

My final newscast will be the 6 p.m. show on Thursday, August 1.

I’m wrapping up a broadcasting career that has spanned 45 years. More than 35 of those years have been spent with WSPA Radio and TV.

Many of you know I am a native Carolinian. I grew up on a farm in Hillsborough, NC. I’ve lived my entire life in the Carolinas, including all of my career. And aside from the station in Washington, NC where I interned in college, WSPA has been my only television station. There have been other opportunities, but this is where I always wanted to be.

I have experienced terrific blessings and become friends with wonderful people. God has smiled upon me greatly. But soon it will be time to move on to my next chapter. Gayle and I will be moving to our home on the South Carolina coast, which we have been getting ready for our retirement years. We will be moving there sometime in the fall.

My band, “Rock and Roll Reunion,” will continue. I hope to perform in the Upstate as often as possible. You may see me playing somewhere at the coast as well. Performing music with great people, for great people, is just too much fun to give up.

Over the next month, on-air and on WSPA.com, I look forward to sharing memories of my career. It’s going to be a long goodbye and, I expect, an emotional one. It’s because I’ve loved it here so much.

Thank you so much for watching WSPA-TV. I hope you’ll continue to give the station and staff all your support.

This isn’t the end. It’s a terrific new beginning.

God bless you all, now and always.

Sincerely,

Tom Crabtree

6/10/11 p.m. Weeknight Anchor