Coverage of the H.L. Hunley submarine’s recovery off the coast of Charleston

Tom was there for the coverage of the H.L. Hunley, a Confederate submarine, being recovered and raised off the coast of Charleston.

“I’ve always been a history buff and really got into the coverage of the CSS Hunley’s recovery off the coast of Charleston. I chose not to go aboard the media boat because I knew I couldn’t do live reports that morning if I did, plus I feared I might get seasick (many reporters did get sick). It was also amazing to see the thousands of Civil War reenactors in Charleston when the Hunley crewmembers were buried at Magnolia Cemetery, plus I traveled to Atlanta to interview a descendent of a Hunley crewmember. Quite a touching experience.”

– Tom Crabtree