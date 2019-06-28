Sleep Apnea Series by Tom

Tom’s Sleep Apnea series provided our 7News viewers a look into his personal health battle with the sleep disorder.

“Hundreds of viewers wrote to me and said my series was a lifesaver for them because it made them face a health threat, just as I did, and get treatment. Telling the public about my battle with sleep apnea was a very different experience, being so personal and involving my health, but I’m so very glad it helped many people. To this day, I still wear a special dental device at night to help improve my breathing and reduce snoring.”

– Tom Crabtree

