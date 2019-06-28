Tom covering John Glenn’s return to space

When John Glenn went back to space in 1998 on the Space Shuttle Discovery, Tom was in Cape Canaveral reporting on all of the excitement.
“I’ve always been fascinated by space travel and exploration, and the opportunity to cover John Glenn’s return to space was amazing. As a child, I watched as he became the first American to circle the planet. Standing outside Cape Canaveral, seeing Glenn return to space in 1998 aboard space shuttle Discovery, was one my life’s great experiences. Even standing miles away, I felt the ground shake and heard the crackling of the powerful rockets propelling the spaceship. I interviewed several past and present astronauts during that assignment.”-Tom Crabtree