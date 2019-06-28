Tom performing with The Beach Boys at the Peace Center

It’s one thing to see The Beach Boys perform all of their hits, and it’s another thing to perform with The Beach Boys. Our Tom Crabtree did both. Here he is singing some tunes at the Peace Center in downtown Greenville.

“When the Beach Boys celebrated their 30th anniversary, several friends and I got tickets to see them at the Peace Center and were invited by the concert promoter to sing on-stage with them. Then- “Rock and Roll Reunion” member Chris Sigmon and I ran onstage as the Beach Boys performed “Barbara Ann” and looked for a mike! What a thrill! We also got to do interviews backstage before the show with Beach Boys Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who were very gracious. I’ve seen the Beach Boys 7 times over the years, one of my big favorites.

We looked for every Carolina connection we could find during our D-Day special report in 1994, the 50th anniversary of the invasion. One of the biggest local angles was in Saint Lo, France, where Major Thomas Howie of Abbeville lost his life fighting for the town’s liberation from the Nazis. Major Howie was so beloved by his troops, they put his body aboard a jeep and drove him into the newly liberated town. He is known to this day as the “Major of Saint Lo.” The town has a large memorial to his honor, including a bust of Howie.”