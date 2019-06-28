Tom’s coverage of Rev. Billy Graham’s final crusade, opening of his library

Tom reported on Rev. Billy Graham’s final crusade, as well as covered the opening of the Billy Graham Library.

“I always had deep respect for Billy Graham. My folks watched his televised crusades as I was growing up. Besides being a true Man of God, I admired Dr. Graham as an orator. He led many people to Jesus, and to have the opportunity to watch his 1996 crusade at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte was a deeply spiritual experience for me. I didn’t get to talk with Dr. Graham, but I did interview Franklin Graham and recording artist Charlie Daniels, who was performing that first night of the crusade. Years later I interviewed Cliff Barrows and George Beverly Shea, and I covered the opening of the Billy Graham Library.”

– Tom Crabtree