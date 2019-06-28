Tom’s coverage of Rev. Billy Graham’s final crusade, opening of his library

Tom Crabtree

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tom reported on Rev. Billy Graham’s final crusade, as well as covered the opening of the Billy Graham Library.

“I always had deep respect for Billy Graham.  My folks watched his televised crusades as I was growing up.  Besides being a true Man of God, I admired Dr. Graham as an orator.  He led many people to Jesus, and to have the opportunity to watch his 1996 crusade at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte was a deeply spiritual experience for me.  I didn’t get to talk with Dr. Graham, but I did interview Franklin Graham and recording artist Charlie Daniels, who was performing that first night of the  crusade.  Years later I interviewed Cliff Barrows and George Beverly Shea, and I covered the opening of the Billy Graham Library.”

– Tom Crabtree

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store