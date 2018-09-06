Top Stories

Panthers Win Mondays return to Krispy Kreme

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 10:54 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 10:57 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back "Panthers Win Mondays" for the 2018 NFL football season.

Participating stores in NC and SC will be offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $5.99 the Monday after a Carolina Panthers win.

For the Panthers’ game Thursday, Nov. 8, the deal would be offered Monday, Nov. 12.

For the Panthers’ game Monday, Dec. 17, the deal would be offered Tuesday, Dec. 18. 

