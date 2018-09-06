Panthers Win Mondays return to Krispy Kreme
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back "Panthers Win Mondays" for the 2018 NFL football season.
Participating stores in NC and SC will be offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $5.99 the Monday after a Carolina Panthers win.
For the Panthers’ game Thursday, Nov. 8, the deal would be offered Monday, Nov. 12.
For the Panthers’ game Monday, Dec. 17, the deal would be offered Tuesday, Dec. 18.
