Tree falls on condo in Spartanburg after storm

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – In Spartanburg County a tree fell on a home at Carriage House Condominiums, causing damage to the roof and the the siding.

The call came in after heavy rain passed through the area. The damage is obvious. Look at the top of the roof.

The base of the tree is still leaning and the building, the roof is damaged, along with gutters and even some of the siding.

On the ground, the tree looks like it’s split in half, branches long enough to cover this front door and the neighbors.

The maintenance man for the complex arrived as we did, he tried to move some of the siding that blocked the front door and used his chain saw to cut down some of the branches, that sprawled out in front of this building.

When we arrived, none of the neighbors were outside. It was quite, The damaged condo was dark, we didn’t see or hear anyone inside. We can see lights on in the other units.

When the sun comes up those who live here will be able to see the full extent of the damage.