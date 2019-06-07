Upstate Jobs

Job ID: 839256
Job Title: Home Health Aide
Employer: Amedisys Holding, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A

Minimum Education Level:

 High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)

Job ID: 839235
Job Title: Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
Employer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 838865
Job Title: Warehouse/Shopper Team Member
Employer: Amazon Corporate LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 839213
Job Title: Wet Finisher – Concrete (Greenville)
Employer: Contingent Resource Solutions, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: $14.00 To $15.00 per Hour
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 839185
Job Title: Fitness Specialist – On Call (20715)
Employer: Corporate Fitness Works
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: Bachelor’s Degree
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 839158
Job Title: Customer Service Advocate II
Employer: BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)

Job ID: 839145
Job Title: Home Health Aide – Full Time
Employer: Amedisys Holding, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)

Job ID: 839126
Job Title: Mortgage Lending Business Analyst – #R0013872
Employer: BB&T (Branch Bank & Trust)
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: Bachelor’s Degree
Minimum Experience: 24 Month(s)

Job ID: 839094
Job Title: QUALITY
Employer: Kelly Services
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: $11.00 To $13.00 per Hour
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 839080
Job Title: Engineer II
Employer: Duke Energy Business Services, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: Bachelor’s Degree
Minimum Experience: 24 Month(s)

Job ID: 839052
Job Title: Dimensional Calibration Technician Second Shift – DIMEN01100-00001
Employer: Cross Technologies
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: Suppressed
Minimum Education Level: Associate’s Degree
Minimum Experience: 24 Month(s)

Job ID: 839040
Job Title: ROUTE SALES DRIVER
Employer: Select Media Services
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: $13.50 To $13.50 per Hour
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 838374
Job Title: Steel Fab (Greenville)
Employer: Contingent Resource Solutions, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: $14.00 To $15.00 per Hour
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 838338
Job Title: Vehicle Maintenance Tech II
Employer: Duke Energy Business Services, LLC
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: Associate’s Degree
Minimum Experience: 36 Month(s)

Job ID: 838631
Job Title: Laborer
Employer: Foremost Pipeline Construction
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: Suppressed
Minimum Education Level: High School Diploma or Equivalent
Minimum Experience: 0 Month(s)

Job ID: 838378
Job Title: Assistant Store Manager (Retail)
Employer: Genuine Parts Company
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: Suppressed
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)

Job ID: 838380
Job Title: Delivery Driver – (Part -Time)
Employer: Genuine Parts Company
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: Suppressed
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)

Job ID: 838381
Job Title: Customer Sales Rep
Employer: Genuine Parts Company
Location: Greenville, SC
Salary: N/A
Minimum Education Level: No Minimum Education Requirement
Minimum Experience: 12 Month(s)
