Upstate residents react to executive order which closes all public waterway areas

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Boat ramps and waterways are now off limits in South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster made the executive order late Monday.

Just days ago, big crowds were out in full force on waterways, boat ramps, and landings all over the Upstate.

Now that has changed with Governor McMaster’s order to close public access to public piers, docks, boat ramps, boat landings, and more. The order also prohibits all rafting, and it closes all associated parking lots and facilities.

“I really don’t think it’s a good call, but it’s the Governor, so what can you do,” said James Willis, a resident.

Willis goes to the Hurricane Creek Ramp everyday for lunch. He said he’s not too happy with the order.

“I think it just punishes a lot of people for just a few people who maybe did stuff they weren’t supposed to, and didn’t follow the rules,” Willis said.

Governor McMaster said he was forced to issue the order, after the Department of Natural Resource and SLED officials observed people not practicing social distancing over the weekend.

“Basically people were social gathering in groups that were not in recommendations of the Governor’s previous order,” said John Crutchfield, Director of Public Safety and Recreation Planning for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy operates 11 access areas along Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee. They also heard about the big crowds.

“We heard about those reports, they started trickling in over the weekend,” said Crutchfield.

Representatives said before Governor McMaster’s order, they’ve been working on safety measures since the outbreak started.

“A little over a week ago, we closed all of our public restrooms…all 41 restrooms in the Carolinas, due to the public health concerns regarding COVID-19 transmission,” Crutchfield said.

The president of a non-profit dedicated to conservation is happy with the order.

“I think it was the right decision. I think when people are funneled to congested ramp areas, it’s just the recipe to the perfect storm,” said Dale Wilde, President of the Friends of Lake Keowee Society.

Wilde went to multiple lake areas over the weekend. She said what she saw was disturbing.

“What I was concerned with was the shared number of people at the ramps loading and unloading their folks,” Wilde said. “Complete boat loads of people…too many people on the ramps at one time,” she added.

In the meantime, Duke Energy and others hope everyone will follow this mandate and take it seriously.

“Social distancing…using the appropriate hygienic practices to ensure we don’t spread COVID-19,” Crutchfield said.

“Keep in mind, this is temporary,” Wilde added.

Governor McMaster’s order said he authorizes any and all law enforcement officers to do whatever they deem necessary to maintain peace and enforce the provisions in this order. The order said if someone violates it, they are guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined and put in jail.

Now representatives with Duke Energy said they’ve been talking with law enforcement at the Department of Natural Resources about who will enforce this order. The representatives said they don’t have control over that, but DNR’s team will coordinate a plan with Upstate law enforcement authorities.