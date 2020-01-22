2 suspects sought after trailer theft in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help following a theft incident in the county on Jan. 13.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, two suspects got inside an enclosed area on Littlejohn Glen Court by using bolt cutters and stole several items from a company work truck, and then hooked up the company truck — a Ford F-150 — in an effort to move it so they could get access to a “Hawke” dump trailer, which they took.

Sheriff’s Office officials said one of the suspects is believed to be driving a gray Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Inv. Threlkeld at 864-467-8317 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

