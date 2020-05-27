Accelerate SC presents final list of recommendations to select group of lawmakers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The Reopen South Carolina Committee met again Wednesday afternoon. The special group of lawmakers is responsible for bringing legislation to the General Assembly to help the state respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and help the state re-open.

The Accelerate SC task force is almost done drafting its list of recommendations to help fully reopen the state. During Wednesday’s meeting, committee members had the chance to hear those proposals.

The chair of Accelerate SC, James Burns, touched on the need to improve COVID-19 testing capacity and address educational issues, like summer reading camps and student assessments.

At the meeting Burns asked lawmakers how the decisions being made and money being spent are benefiting the children. “What are we doing to help the kids. I’m hearing back to this administrator, this person, this adult. How are we helping the kids? I task you with thinking about that as you appropriate the money. What is being done and how do we help the kids?”

Next, Mayor Knox White of Greenville filled lawmakers in on issues businesses are facing in the reopening process. Mayor White said consumer confidence was a big issue in bringing customers back to the store.

“What can we do to build confidence and could we perhaps certify restaurants and retailers that they are following the proper protocol?,” suggested Mayor White.

Issues related to spending relief money, and protecting businesses from COVID-19 were also topics of discussions.

But the biggest question for both Accelerate SC members and lawmakers is what can realistically be accomplished by lawmakers.

“How do they expect us to pass legislation? I mean session hasn’t been called back and if we do get called back it will be for financial issues related to COVID-19 and to deal with the budget. So how?,” asked Senator Gerald Malloy.

A big issue that both group members say the state has to address moving forward is broadband internet access.

Committee members are considering $250,000 to map where the gaps are in internet access, $10 million for creating hot spots and $80 million to bring in infrastructure to support broadband.

The Accelerate SC task force is expected to present its compiled list of recommendations from all of the subgroups this week.