Boeing uncovers another potential 737 MAX design flaw

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Boeing acknowledged Sunday there is another potential issue with its 737 MAX.

The New York Times reported Boeing and regulators said there are concerns about the wiring.

Spokesman Gordon Johndroe said the company’s “highest priority is ensuring the 737 MAX meets all safety and regulatory requirements.”

He added that Boeing is working with the FAA and other to make sure the design is safe and compliant.

The MAX was grounded in early 2019 following two fatal crashes caused by issues with a different system.

And Boeing is still waiting for regulators’ approval to return to flight.

Johndroe said it’s too soon to tell if the analysis will result in design changes.

