‘Bourbon and Bites’ fundraiser raises money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society

An important fundraiser was held to benefit Carolina’s Family Tuesday night in Greenville.

Bourbon and Bites was held at the Historic Elks Lodge 858 on East North Street. The event was held to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and was organized by one of the candidates for the society’s ‘Man or Woman of the Year’ title.

Tables sold for an upcoming gala, donations for bourbon tasting, and a barrel of bourbon were auctioned off.

The money raised goes to patient care, patient support and research.



erin meece}: “if you are not here to tonight and you want to donate you can go to the upstate leukemia and lyphoma society homepage, you can click on man/woman of the year and you can choose between all 9 of our candidates.”