Driver charged with deadly DUI appears in court

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A driver facing charges in a deadly DUI crash faced his charges in court Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said Bradley Medlock,49, was under the influence when he crashed into two cars in Taylors.

The crash happened just before 7:48 p.m. Tuesday on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Watson Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Honda Crosstour hit a Chevrolet pick-up truck and Toyota Prius that were stopped at a traffic light.

7News has learned the woman who died, Kathy Ann Myers of Greenville, is the daughter of George Myers, who is the chief meteorologist with WJBF our sister station in Augusta, Ga.

During their noon show, members of News Channel 6 spoke of Myers’ death and confirmed that her twin, Amy, was also injured in the crash and remains in critical condition.

All three drivers and a passenger in the Prius were taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the Prius passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim is identified as Kathy Ann Myers, 32, of Greenville.

Troopers said the Crosstour driver, Medlock, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center where he had a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The judge set Medlock’s bond at $75,000.

After the hearing, Medlock’s uncle, Roger Green, spoke with reporters.

“The family this happened to we’re so sorry. We never would want anything like this to happen,” said Green.

The sister of Kathy Ann Myers is still in critical condition.

The hospital had no information on the other victim.