Emergency supply portal connects healthcare workers with needed supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Connecting health care workers and first responders with needed supplies and equipment is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus.From hospital gowns to surgical mask hospitals across the state are seeing the impact of the coronavirus on much needed medical supplies.

So organizations across the state are working together to make sure those supplies are readily available.

“We were trying to do this manually on the front end because we were getting calls from everywhere,” said Sam Konduros with SC Biotechnology Industry Organization.

Medical supply companies and manufacturers have been busy trying to meet the needs of state hospitals and healthcare facilities items like face masks, hospitals gowns and covid19 tests. And while many companies have been offering these products there’s been a disconnect in the supply.

Konduros added, “Each of us had a list of companies that we knew had supplies that were desperately needed we had people reaching out to us asking can we get those supplies and we were literally on excel spreadsheets.”

So organizations like the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership collaborated with SC BIO and the South Carolina Hospital Association to create an online database.

“We really needed to see the demands of the hospital to make sure we’re matching up the supply,” said Chuck Spangler with SCMEP.

The South Carolina Covid-19 Emergency Supply Portal allows healthcare providers to put in what supplies they need and how much in return manufacturers can answer the order or work to prodce the needed quantities.

The portal helps make supply and demand smoother during this time of crisis.

Spangler added, “We’re hearing numbers and it’s like that all his supply and if other hospitals have the same need then it’s like ok we need more supply.”

The portal was created after these organizations received hundreds of requests for those much needed items. The SC Department of Commerce is also a partner of the portal.

More than 27 hospitals are signed up with the portal and are currently having orders fulfilled by companies in the database.