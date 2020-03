COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The Department of Health and Environmental Control predicts thousands of South Carolinians could have the coronavirus by May. Recently released data from DHEC predicts that by next week there could be more than 2500 cases of coronavirus in the state.

"We have now moved from disease containment strategy to disease mitigation strategy. our goal is to now monitor the disease spread in a community and not identify every case," explained Dr. Linda Bell, SC DHEC's lead epidemiologist.