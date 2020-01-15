Eye on the Day for Wednesday, Jan. 15

(CBS Newspath) – It’s Wednesday, January 15th. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Six Democratic presidential candidates hit the debate stage

At the Democratic presidential debate last night, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were ready to move on from reports that Sen. Sanders told his Senate colleague a woman couldn’t win the presidency. Sen. Sanders denies the claim. “Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could become president of the United States?” he said.

But the camera captured a tense moment after the debate, with Sen. Warren seemingly rejecting a handshake from Sen. Sanders.

As the first debate since the military escalation with Iran, foreign policy took a larger role this time around.

This is the last debate before Iowans hold their first-in-the-nation caucus next month on February 3rd.

Impeachment is heading to the Senate

Nearly a month after the House voted to impeach President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is officially releasing the articles of impeachment and sending them to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the impeachment process has been handled “irresponsibly” across the Capitol. “But unfortunately, no matter how irresponsibly this has been handled across the Capitol, impeachment is not a political game, and the United States Senate will not treat it like one,” he said.

Billie Eilish recording new Bond song

What’s the connection between pop star Billie Eilish and James Bond?

The 18-year-old will record the title song for the series’ “No Time to Die” film. It’s the 25th installment of the series.

The James Bond official twitter said Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. Previous artists who have sung for the Bond films include Adele and Madonna.