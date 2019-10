(WSPA) – If you enjoy spending time with animals and different kids of critters, this event is for you.

The Fall Festival for Safe Haven and Educational Adventures will be held November 2 from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

The festival was originally scheduled for October 19 but has been pushed back due to rain in the forecast.

Admission is free but if you want to touch the animals you can buy a $5 wrist band.

For more information, click here.