Ex-officer pleads guilty to assault of black man, gets 12 months probation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former Asheville police officer pleaded guilty to beating a black man in a case that sparked anger in the community after video of the incident was leaked to the media months after it happened.

Christopher Hickman was facing serious charges and possible prison time.

Friday, details were announced of a plea deal Hickman reached with the Bumcombe County District Attorney that sentenced him to one year supervised probation and community service.

The deal has community activist and NAACP-Asheville Criminal Justice Chairman Dee Williams concerned the way the deal was handled will lead to more community division.

Body camera video from the incident showed Hickman attacking Johnnie Rush in August 2017.

The video shows Hickman shocking and hitting Johnnie Rush with his fists while Hickman was arresting Rush for jaywalking.

Hickman was charged with assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious injury and making threats.

Williams said the deal struck Friday is rare.

“This is the first time restorative justice has been used by our district attorneys office. To top that off this is the first time in the United States restorative justice has ever been used when a police officer was ever seen on film beating a suspect who is black,” Williams told 7News. “It’s highly unusual.”

Restorative justice involves the ex officer and the assault victim meeting face to face. That’s something District Attorney Todd Williams said already happened where Hickman took responsibility for his actions and apologized.

The goal is to bring healing and transformation to both parties involved.

Dee Williams believes the deal didn’t consider healing for the community.

“It’s just created even more community distrust,” she said.

If Hickman fulfills the conditions of his probation then his felony charges will be dropped and they could possibly be expunged from his record.

“I think Mr. Hickman was the preeminent concern of this whole restorative justice movement,” Dee Williams said. “I’m just afraid this gentleman will go somewhere else, put a badge on, and hurt someone else.”

Last year, Rush and the city of Asheville reached a $650,000 settlement.

The district attorney mentioned Rush’s arrest on drug charges months after the beating and how it complicated the process.

After Friday’s hearing, Rush had no comment.

Here’s the statement of DA Todd Williams: