FOODIE FRIDAY: Grill Marks discusses Valentine’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Flipped over RV's, car windows smashed in and trees snapped like twigs. This is what some Spartanburg residents and business owners in the area are stuck with after a storm barreled through the area.

"The rain came down and we heard this big boom and it got really dark. Once it got dark, that's when the power went out, it got scary. It was really scary," said Spartanburg Resident, Willease Maybin.