New details bring murder charges in Broad River drowning investigation

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is charged with murder in the drowning death of another man.

Officials found the body of Justin William Cash, 35, of Gaffney, floating in the Broad River on June 14.

Cash’s obituary describes him as “kind-hearted, compassionate, loving, and intelligent” and someone who “helped others in need and was a true gentleman.”

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said Cash had been floating in the river with a friend before they got separated. The friend told the coroner that Cash went underwater and never resurfaced.

The coroner said his cause of death was drowning but the manner of death was pending.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler told 7News Friday further testing on Cash’s body came back showing he suffered a broken hyoid bone in his neck and other details he couldn’t release.

Fowler then ruled his death a homicide and investigators charged Duncan with murder.

Deputies said a thorough investigation, with evidence from a pathologist and coroner, led investigators to charge Christopher Chad Duncan, 34, of Gaffney, with murder.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said Duncan was arrested Wednesday.

Duncan was denied bond on Thursday.

Cash was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, Furman University and American University Law School.

He worked at the family business, Carolina Barbecue in Spartanburg.