Greenville Triumph and Academy Sports treat kids to new gear

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Twenty kids are now ready to get back into the school year and the sports season ahead thanks to the Greenville Triumph and Academy Sports and Outdoors. Tuesday night the team surprised the children with a shopping spree, gifting each kid a $150-dollar gift card and the chance to shop with a player.

Vice Chairman for the Greenville Triumph said the back to school event was completely driven by the players.



“They love doing this, they want to be a part of the community. They’re not just here to play soccer,” Erwin said. “And certainly from our organization this is a mission for us and it’s all about creating joy and using soccer to create joy in the Upstate. “

Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Liza Arnold for Academy Sports said it’s the best way to give back.

“Being able to get 20 kids that could really just use some help when it comes time to just going back to school, especially with the way that 2020 was,” said Arnold.

The event benefitted children from the YMCA of Greenville, Spartanburg United, and the Salvation Army Kroc Center.



“As a community center and as a non-profit, it means a lot to us that they really just take time out of their, especially in season— to send their guys out and just interact with our kids,” said Sports Director for the Kroc Center, Becca Beacham.

“It was awesome. I had two guys and they were really nice,” said one of the recipients, Kylie Smith. “They were chatty like me and I like that. They just got with me and kind’ve helped me get things.”

Justin Griffith said he can’t wait to make use out of his bright yellow kayak he bought.

“I’m going to go kayaking in my papa’s lake and cast,” he added.

And for Mason Viner, he shared a message for the Triumph…

“Thank you for us getting all this stuff,” Viner said. “It helped my mom so she wouldn’t pay $130 dollars for this stuff.”

He’s looking forward to sporting his new gear for the upcoming football season.