Heroes of COVID-19: Berkeley Grier

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - Like many families across the country, an upstate woman is planning a funeral for a loved one. She told 7 News she believes COVID-19 contributed to her father's death and now she said her mother who is in the same facility, is sick too.

Ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. That was the number officials there last gave us, that includes nine residents and a staff member.