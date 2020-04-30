Heroes of COVID-19: Carter, Brooke, Luke and Eden in Anderson

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Help Asheville Police find wanted man Anthony Campbell
Sheriff Wright to hold 4PM briefing in regard to Inman deadly shooting investigation
Able SC partners with SC Dept. of Education to give free online programs for K-12 students with disabilities
Ex-congregant charged with breaking into minister’s home
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Big Tournament
Carolina Panthers
🏀 Chase for the Championship
Clemson
Clemson / USC Top Ten Moments
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony
#2 USC: 2011 College World Series Championship
Video
Kenseth dusting off firesuit for chance to win races again
MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – Should You Do Your Hair At Home?
Video
Top Stories
New Life Medical Centers – Schedule A Consultation Today
Video
Jed Dearybury Teaches Us How To Get Creative With Tape Art
Video
Megan Finds Out What Hawk And Tom From B93.7 Have Been Up To
Video
Retirement Coffee Talk – Early Retirement Plan
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
South Carolina Department of Social Services tackles foster care services during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Upstate residents show appreciation to linemen during storm recovery
Video
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers helping Seneca families with storm damage
Video
Businesses and churches giving Seneca families hope and new future
Video
More than $200 million in property damages projected after Seneca tornado
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Heroes of COVID-19: Carter, Brooke, Luke and Eden in Anderson
Video
by: WSPA
Posted:
Apr 30, 2020 / 10:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2020 / 10:56 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Sheriff Wright to hold 4PM briefing in regard to Inman deadly shooting investigation
Weather
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to take part in AccelerateSC meeting at USC at 1:30PM
Ex-congregant charged with breaking into minister’s home