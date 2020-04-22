Heroes of COVID-19: First responders honoring health care professionals

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- There were two big takeaways from Governor Henry McMaster's Monday press conference. First, the governor called for the reopening of some non-essential businesses. McMaster then announced the creation of a new team to help the state return to a sense of normalcy, while continuing to fight the coronavirus.

"We have to be ready to accelerate as fast as we can and as safely as we can," Governor McMaster said Monday, while announcing the reopening of many businesses in the state.