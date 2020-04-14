Heroes of COVID-19: James Bianchi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Two weeks after losing his son to COVID-19, a 97-year-old Washougal man got an uplifting birthday surprise without ever leaving his home. Robert Coleman's friends and family put together a drive-by party to honor him.

Robert's son Steven died from the coronavirus on March 25 in Boise. He was driving from a job in southern California to visit his parents in Washougal, but suddenly got sick and stopped in Boise where his son lives. Steven's parents have had to mourn the loss of their son in isolation on their rural Washougal property.