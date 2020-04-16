Heroes of COVID-19: Keith Lee

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) - Opening back up. A handful of South Carolina lawmakers are urging the governor to do just that. They're worried that the impact this shutdown is having on the economy, could be worse than the virus. But some local business told us they're willing to wait.

It has become the unexpected norm for Joshua Meadows, an empty shop. He just opened his business about two months ago but his endeavor was quickly cut short.