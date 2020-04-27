Heroes of COVID-19: Ms. Lou of Spartanburg Soup Kitchen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - The place where you can find just about anything is back open, we're talking about flea markets. Even though owners of them across the upstate said they're taking social distancing rules seriously, others think it's too soon.

Wayne is no stranger to the flea market game. He has been waking up early on Saturdays and Sundays for the last 15 years to sell his eclectic bunch of products.