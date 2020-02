CAYCE, SC (WSPA) - Cayce Department of Public Safety officials identified the body of a man whose death is reportedly linked to that of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, after both bodies were found Thursday.

According to Sgt. Evan Antley, the public information officer for Cayce Department of Public Safety, Director Byron Snellgrove located Swetlik's body Thursday in a wooded area between her home and a nearby auto parts business after their office relocated a critical item of evidence, which then led officers to search that area.