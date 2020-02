Kathy Harris of Kottkomm was in-studio to premiere her new clothing brick and mortar Kottkomm Atelier.

As the 2018 Greenville Fashion Week Emerging Designer Winner, Kathy Harris has been hard at work on designing, manufacturing and producing her very own fashion line.

Kottkomm is an appointment only fashion Atelier located on Pendleton St. in the West Village of Greenville.