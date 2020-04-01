1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Kroger offers ‘Hero Bonus’ for some workers

Video

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Kroger has announced a “Hero Bonus” for all of its frontline employees.

The grocer said Tuesday it will add $2 to associates’ standard pay rate for hours worked March 29 through April 18.

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will get the “Hero Bonus.”

Kroger’s Chairman and CEO said “it’s just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency.”

The “Hero Bonus” is in addition to Kroger’s one-time appreciation bonus nearly two weeks ago.

That bonus to hourly frontline associates pays out on April 3.

Kroger operates over 2,700 stores and several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories