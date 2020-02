GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Noah's Event Venue in Greenville, which is part of a national chain, has shut down. People who booked weddings there told 7 News they don't know if they'll see the thousands of dollars they spent again, and they're having to find new locations for their big days.

Wedding Designer and Decorator Darlene Brown came to Noah's Event Venue Tuesday night with the mother of a bride for a final walk through before the wedding, which is just two months away, but no one was there.