Luxury floating hotel opens in Sweden

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re bored of the dame old tropical vacation getaways, here’s something different: An ice cold retreat at a luxury floating hotel in Sweden.

Arctic Bath is now open for business on the Lule River.

The centerpiece is a circular floating structure made to resemble a cluster of logs caught adrift on a Swedish waterway.

It has an ice bath in the middle and saunas all around.

There are only 12 guest rooms — six floating cabins on the riverbanks and six elevated cabins on shore.

Framed by abundant woodland, the hotel places guests at nature’s doorstep with Northern Lights on display in the winter months.