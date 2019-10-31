NCAA ruling could fuel student athlete compensation bill in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The NCAA issued a ruling Tuesday allowing student athletes to benefit from their brand. The decision is a huge shift in beliefs previously held by the NCAA, but many lawmakers are already in favor of the move.

“For the last 5 to 10 years they’ve tried to bury the issue saying it goes against the college athlete model,” said sport management professor Mark Nagel. Nagel explained why the NCAA traditionally has ruled against student athletes receiving compensation for their participation.

Tuesday, the NCAA issued a ruling that could shift the college athlete model. The governing board writes,” Colleges and universities may permit a student athlete the opportunity to use their name image and likeness.”

NCAA ruling on college athlete compensation

It’s a ruling that has been in the making for at least a decade.

Nagel continued, “There’s billions of dollars involved so I think that’s caused a lot of people to say this isn’t something that’s casual in nature this is big enterprise.”

The University of South Carolina and Clemson University responded to the boards decision. The institutions say they look forward to working with the SEC and the NCAA to implement the change.

“Nothing really changed yesterday but what it does is enable the Division I members to say what are our rules going to be moving forward,” added Nagel breaking down the next steps in the process.

As part of the NCAA ruling colleges and universities must ensure education remains a priority and that rules are transparent.

South Carolina lawmakers are also hoping to capitalize on the momentum set by the NCAA. At least 2 lawmakers are planning to refile a bill that compensate college athletes $5000 a school year. The lawmakers plan to add language similar to the law signed in Californian that allows players to profit from his/her name, image, likeness and brand.