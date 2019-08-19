Original Reporting: Upstate Red Cross volunteer shares experiences from El Paso

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – In El Paso, the community is still reeling weeks after 22 people were killed in a shooting at Walmart.

Red Cross volunteer and Clemson resident Deb Logan just returned from Texas after helping as a mental health advocate.  Logan tells 7News that she watched the community rally behind the families of the victims and the survivors.

“I won’t ever be the same. I’ll never go in a Walmart again and not think of them those folks. In every disaster, I see people come together, but I can tell you that El Paso was a city of love,” Logan said. 

Logan said there were under 100 volunteers there with the Red Cross and only 12 of them were on the mental health team, but said those small numbers allowed them to develop a bond as they helped the community.

