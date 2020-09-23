Live: President Trump holds White House news briefing

Video

by: Char'Nese Turner

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump will hold a news briefing at the White House Wednesday.

Trump announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

Trump said his administration is increasing funding for neonatal research to ensure “every child has the very best chance to thrive and grow.”

He also honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion during a Wednesday morning address.

NewsNation will stream the news briefing at 6 p.m. EDT. You can watch the briefing live right here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories