SC family that quarantined for 726 days shares message of hope to others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina family who once self-quarantined for nearly two years is sharing a message of hope for families now hunkering down at home due to the coronavirus.

Columbia’s Cara and Glenn O’Neill and their two children made news worldwide several years ago when they decided to turn their home into a no germ, no visitors shelter.

They shut themselves off to the world for good reason.

Their daughter, Eliza, has a rare disease called Sanfilippo Syndrome and had to be in good health for a clinical trial.

7 News’ Ben Hoover spoke with the O’Neills via Skype in the video above.

